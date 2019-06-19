Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/18)

BOOKED: Christopher Marquez of Scott City on a Barton County District Court warrant for forgery x5, theft x5, bond was set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Serenity Kressley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only.

BOOKED: Larry Schenk of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jamie S. Katuka back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Christopher Marquez of Scott City on a Barton County District Court warrant for forgery x5, theft x5, after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through BTDC.

RELEASED: Serenity Kressley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $300 cash only.