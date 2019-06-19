Great Bend Post

Affidavit: Meth-filled revenge plot led to deadly Kansas stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a man charged with helping his girlfriend fatally stab her ex-stepfather told Wichita police that the couple was seeking revenge because of past sexual abuse.

Micaela Spencer photo Sedgwick Co.

Royce Thomas has previous convictions for violation of offender registration from a previous sex crime in Colorado, according to the KBI offender registry

An affidavit was unsealed Tuesday in the case against 24-year-old Micaela Spencer and 25-year-old Royce Thomas. They are charged with first-degree-murder and several other felonies in last month’s meth-fueled killing of 50-year-old William Callison.

Police began investigating after Callison’s boss, who owns an auto-dealership, saw the couple driving Callison’s truck out of a storage facility. It was pulling the boss’ trailer and was loaded with a $150,000 classic car.

Police tracked the truck to a camper, where they eventually found Callison’s body. Spencer said the plan initially was to get money from Callison in exchange for sex.