Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.