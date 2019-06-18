Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.