Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter homered to back a strong outing by Miles Mikolas and lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Mikolas (5-7) snapped a career-high losing streak of five straight decisions.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning off Anthony Bass, and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 6-4 win over Seattle, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Mariners. After the Royals were shut down for most of the night by Tommy Milone, Soler hit a 1-1 pitch on the outside corner out to deep right-center field for his 19th home run of the season. Martin Maldonado added a solo home run in the ninth.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy Henry limited Florida State to three hits and Jesse Franklin’s first-inning home run stood up in Michigan’s 2-0 win at the College World Series. The Wolverines took control of Bracket 1 in their first CWS appearance since 1984 and need one more win Friday to reach the best-of-three finals next week. Florida State fell to 1-1 and has scored just two runs in 26 innings.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cody Master’s first triple of the season drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Taylor Floyd held off Arkansas in the ninth, and Texas Tech stayed alive in the College World Series with a 5-4 win. The No. 8 national seed Red Raiders bounced back from a 5-3 loss to Michigan and await the loser of the game between the Wolverines and Florida State. No. 5 Arkansas was eliminated in two games a year after making it to the CWS finals.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The stage, the crowd, the cheering. Gary Woodland didn’t just dream of such a moment, he expected it. Just not like this. Woodland grew up in Kansas and started out as a basketball player in college, although he never played for the Jayhawks. But he always imagined being at venerable Allen Fieldhouse. His triumph, however, came at Pebble Beach. And his winning shot at golf’s U.S. Open was more like a breakaway dunk in the final seconds with the outcome already secure.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ Toronto police say four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors, and two people were arrested “with firearms.” Droves of Raptors fans ran from the shooting in a stampede from the City Hall square, which was packed with tens of thousands of people. Police Chief Mark Saunders says four people suffered gunshot wounds but said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

DENVER (AP) _ The judge who sentenced former sports doctor Larry Nassar and a group of Olympians are backing an effort to create a commission to look into the operations of the U.S. Olympic Committee. They joined Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in Denver on Monday to announce the planned introduction of the bipartisan bill Tuesday in the House. It mirrors one recently introduced by Colorado Republican Cory Gardner in the Senate and would set up a panel of 16 people, half of them Olympians or Paralympians.

NEW YORK (AP) _ San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has been suspended one game and fined for making contact with an umpire who ejected him over the weekend for arguing called strikes. MLB says Machado is appealing the punishment, meaning he is eligible to play in Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ A Tennessee man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has pleaded guilty to a separate gun charge. Billy Ray Turner entered his plea in a Memphis court Monday before the scheduled start of his trial on a charge of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Shelby County prosecutors say Turner illegally had two guns in his possession when he was charged with killing the 34-year-old Wright. Authorities have said Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, conspired to kill Wright.

SYDNEY (AP) _ American teenager LaMelo Ball has signed with the Illawarra Hawks for the upcoming National Basketball League season, the second top U.S. prospect to join the Australian league under its Next Stars Program. The 17-year-old guard is rated as one of the best U.S. high school basketball players and is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball is the brother of Lonzo Ball, who is soon to join the New Orleans Pelicans.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 3 Houston 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 0

Final L-A Angels 10 Toronto 5

Final Texas 7 Cleveland 2

Final Boston 2 Minnesota 0

Final Oakland 3 Baltimore 2

Final Kansas City 6 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 12 N-Y Mets 3

Final St. Louis 5 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final San Diego 2 Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed