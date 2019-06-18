Study seeks to understand impact of Opioids in Central Kansas

The Barton County Health Department, Central Kansas Community Corrections along with community members in Barton County, have received a grant that will be used to fund a study to help understand the impact that Opioids have on the community. The grant is part of the Kansas Opioid Overdose Crisis Response Cooperative agreement funding. According to Central Kansas Community Corrections Director Amy Boxberger, Barton County has collaborated with the Wichita State University Community Engagement Institute to develop, conduct and summarize the beliefs of Barton County residents in regard to opioid abuse, misuse, treatment and recovery.

Amy Boxberger Audio

$2,500 from the grant will be used to begin the survey work that is part of the initiative by the Health Department, Community Corrections and the Rise Up Central Kansas organization.

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the spending from the already-approved grant for the completion of the survey.