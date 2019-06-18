Property rezoned to build possible event center near Great Bend

Great Bend has approved rezoning regulations to allow a potential event center to be built just northeast of city limits.

Randy and Debbie Deutsch entered an agreement to purchase real estate at 154 NE 20 Road and 176 NE 20 Road, just to the southwest of Barton Community College. Deutsch plans to use the site as a business for Distinctive Draperies and as a wedding venue site.

Deutsch wants to turn the single-family dwelling into her offices and storage for weddings, inventory and retail. They plan to rent out the main kitchen to be utilized as a catering kitchen.

“Operating the convention center for all these years, we had a big room out there,” Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter said. “There were a lot of events that it was ridiculous to try to put them into the Events Center where it was too much.”

The pool house and outdoor space will be used for parties, showers, and reunions for up to 200 people. In phase two of the project, the owner wants to acquire up to 15 acres of ground to the north and east of the property for an event center that accommodates up to 500 people. The event center would have sleeping quarters for guests and separate parking.

“This is going to be a nice niche she is going to be bringing in here,” Suelter added. “They’re going to be providing services for wedding planning.”

The Great Bend City Council approved the rezoning of the property from agricultural to commercial within the three-mile jurisdiction of the City of Great Bend.