The Latest: Police make arrest after 2-year-old Kan. girl found safe

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department located missing 2-year-old Anyla James Monday evening, according to officer Paul Cruz. She is safe.

Late Monday, police reported they have arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with the case, according to office Kevin Wheeler.

Police booked Ronetta Ann Clement into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of interference with law enforcement officer, false information concerning death, disappearance of a child, according to Wichita Police arrest reports and online Sedgwick County jail records.

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 2-year-old Anyla James. Late Monday afternoon, police released an update the search for her and her father.

“The Wichita Police Department (WPD) continues to investigate the case involving 2-year-old Anyla James. Through the investigation today we have found conflicting information and new information that has surfaced about her well-being. We are still asking for the community’s help in locating her so that we may check her welfare.

We have learned that Anyla is with her father, and has been in his custody for several weeks. We do not believe Anyla is in any danger based on the new information we have received.

The WPD takes the safety and well-being of children serious. We will continue to speak with all of the involved parties to get a complete story as to what occurred.”

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 2-year-old Anyla James, who is believed to be in danger and is with her biological father Alton James, Jr.

Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a suicidal person at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of North Woodlawn, according to Captain Brent Allred.

Officers at the scene met a woman who is the mother of 2-year-old Anyla James. She reported being in a custody dispute with the child’s father, 28-year-old Alton James who lawfully has custody of the child.

The mother and the Alton James had agreed to meet at that location, according to Allred.

The mother alleged that James had refused to return the child and had made statements regarding the child’s safety.

Police were unable to locate James or the child and issued an attempt to locate. The situation did not meet the criteria for the KBI to issue an amber alert, according to Allred, because the girl was not abducted.

Police want to talk to her father about the child’s welfare and to get a better understanding of what occurred on Sunday, according to Allred.

Police ask that anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Anyla or Alton please call 911.