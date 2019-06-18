Police investigate after 15-year-old Kansas girl shot in the leg

BUTLER COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported accidental shooting that sent a Kansas girl to the hospital.

On Saturday, police responded to a hospital in Andover where a 15-year-old girl had been shot in the lower leg, according Police Chief Michael Keller.

After interviewing individuals at the hospital, investigators then obtained a search warrant to investigate where the shooting occurred in the 400 Block of West 10th Street in Andover.

Investigator learned an 18-year-old boy at the residence was handling a gun. He didn’t know it was loaded. The gun fired and struck the girl in the leg.

The girl was later transferred from Andover to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, according to Keller. The Butler County District Attorney will review the case to determine any possible charges.