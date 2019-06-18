Police: Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after Kansas crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY– One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Shawnee County.

Topeka police reported the crash occurred at the intersection of SE 21st and SE Washington Street in Topeka.

At the scene, officers located the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the same vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response.

The driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. Police did not release names of those involved.