Ordinance changed; Harper Camperland to install large propane tank

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend did not allow large above ground propane tanks within city limits until Monday night when they altered ordinances around after receiving a request from Harper Camperland. Harper fills up LP cylinders in their RVs that they service or repair. They currently drive the customer’s larger motor vehicles to Moeder Oil for propane service.

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick says that will change with the new tank Harper wants to install.

“The newer transferring systems will be in place,” said McCormick. “They will have to meet regulations that are monitored by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as far as who can fill it and how they go about doing that.

The Great Bend City Council changed the needed ordinances to allow Harper to install a 1,000-gallon above ground propane tank at their facility at 1002 Highway 281 Bypass. The tank will be protected against impact by a motor vehicle with guard posts.

“From the fire department staff, our biggest risk will be someone running into it and there will be protection around the facility to protect the tank,” McCormick said.

City Attorney Bob Suelter expected other businesses like Waters True Value to approach the city for permission to install large propane tanks at their facilities.