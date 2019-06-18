Moving on to Phase 2 of Amber Meadows Groundwater Study

Phase 1 of the Amber Meadows Groundwater Study is complete and Great Bend will move on to Phase 2 of the study done by SCS Engineers to determine possible solutions to the problem and how to manage the issues.

The study showed that groundwater elevations have risen approximately 2-6 feet between mid-2016 and the end of 2018. Kevin Hopkins with SCS says the study examined the historical ebbs and flows of the aquifer and groundwater table through years of drought and floods.

Phase 2 will zero in on the specific groundwater levels in the Amber Meadows subdivision, but Hopkins warned the Great Bend City Council that the possible fixes could be expensive.

“There’s huge water costs, electrical, and compliance of the discharge,” said Hopkins. “Then there’s the huge questions of, ‘what do you do with the water?'”

On May 6, the council passed a motion to have SCS conduct the study for no more than $25,000 after multiple residents in the southwest corner of 24th & McKinley Street voiced concerns over flooded basements following heavy rains.

Phase 1 of the study took approximately $10,000 to $12,000 and the second phase will take the remaining balance. Dawson and Cory Urban’s votes to terminate the study failed in a 4-2 decision.

“The discharge of whatever improvement we come up with will have to be something we look at very closely,” PEC Engineer Josh Golka said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of value of installing a pump in Amber Meadows and pumping to Veterans Lake. We would be looking at where we need to take that water.”

The council wants to establish guidelines for future developers wanting to construct basements.