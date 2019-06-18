Kansas teen arrested for alleged robbery, kidnapping

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged kidnapping, robbery and battery in Salina.

On Monday, police were called to the Budget King, 809 N. Broadway, Salina after a family member reported that a 20-year-old male victim who had been beaten was there, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.

After further investigation, officers discovered two individuals had allegedly held the victim against his will, taken him to several locations and took property from him.

Police arrested one of the suspects, Mona Toney, 18, Salina, on requested charges of of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and battery, according to Hanus. Police continue looking for a known male suspect in the case.