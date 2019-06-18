Kan. businessman forfeits more than $1 Million, pleads guilty to gambling charge

WICHITA, KAN. – Kansas business owner Brandon Steven pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gambling charge and agreed to forfeit more than $1 million, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

He was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Steven, 45, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact to the unlawful transmission of wagering information.

In his plea, Steven admitted he acted in cooperation with co-defendant Daven Flax, who was conducting illegal private poker games.

Participants were notified via text messaging about the games. The texts also contained information about payments or collections of money. After games, Steven concealed the involvement of Flax and others by hiding handwritten ledgers or computerized records detailing gambling credits, earnings and obligations of the gambling business.