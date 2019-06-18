ICE, Homeland Security arrest man in Kan. for alleged attempted commercial sexual exploitation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on sex charges.

Just before 9a.m. Monday, police concluded a joint human trafficking investigation in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement officers arrested 35-year-old Evan H. Vollerthum of Naples, Florida on requested charges of aggravated human trafficking and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

Vollerthum was taken into custody in the 3100 Block of SW Topeka Blvd. and he is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.