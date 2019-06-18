Cop Shop (6/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/17)

Injury Accident

At 8:39 a.m. an accident was reported at Centre Street & NW K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 1075 NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/17)

Battery

At 3:25 a.m. Jason Bitter reported aggravated burglary / aggravated battery at 1915 8th Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 9:45 a.m. a report of a gas leak was handled by GBFD and KGS at 2200 32nd Pl.

Breathing Problems

At 11:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2208 McCormick Street.

Heart Problems

At 11:57 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1404 8th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 304 Hubbard Street.

Warrant Arrset

At 4:23 p.m. Susan Zuniga was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:03 p.m. a burglar was reported at 1714 Adams Street.

Chest Pain

At 10:01 p.m ambulance assistance was needed at 2411 McKinley Street.