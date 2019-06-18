Beecham Signs with Chiefs

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Abdul Beecham, a starter the last three seasons along the Kansas State offensive line, has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beecham’s signing marks the fourth Wildcat to enter the NFL following the 2018 season. Fellow offensive lineman Dalton Risner was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Denver, while Duke Shelley was drafted by Chicago and Alex Barnes signed with Tennessee.

Beecham earned his contract with the Chiefs after trying out for the team on two occasions – the rookie minicamp in May and the team’s regular minicamp this past week.

A product of Cibolo, Texas, Beecham played in 33 career games for the Wildcats with 29 starts at guard. He was an integral part of an offensive line that helped K-State finish third in the Big 12 in rushing in 2018 (182.6 yards per game) and paved the way for the conference’s leading rusher in Barnes. He started all 13 games in 2017 as the Wildcats tied for third in school history in yards per carry (4.98) and finished seventh in total rushing yards (2,584).