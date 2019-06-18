Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/17)

BOOKED: Mercedes Trevino of La Crosse on RHDC case for child abuse and CINC bond set at $40,000 C/S.

BOOKED: D’Quintis Rideaux on BTDC warrants for probation violation A&D with no bond.

BOOKED: Susan Zuniga of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Tommy Shepherd of Wichita on a Barton County serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kelly Polzin to KDOC.

RELEASED: Nicholas Hicks to KDOC.

RELEASED: Iserael Klein of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Rickie Bell of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a BTDC case for a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Earl Davis received an order of release on GBMC case for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Karie McBride of Claflin on Ness County hold, transported back to Ness County Sheriff’s Office.