Another passing grade for Great Bend’s audit

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball gave the City of Great Bend another high form of opinion on their 2018 annual audit report. The unencumbered cash for the city at December 31, 2018 was up from the previous year and the ending cash balance was $31,163,108.

Vickie Dreiling with ABBB says Great Bend ended the year with approximately $9.3 million in debt, but the obligations are getting paid at a good rate.

“All but one of those bonds will be paid off at the end of 2019,” Dreiling said. “You will then only have one bond left to pay off and that will be paid off in eight years. Kudos to the city in keeping their debt low and being able to pay it off in quite a reasonable fashion.”

Great Bend spent roughly $258,000 in interest expense in 2018. The current audit came with one recommendation for the city, a number that has declined over the years.

“In addition to issuing the report over the financial statements, making sure the numbers are correct, we do a lot of work in regards to internal control and seeing how the city operates,” Dreiling said. “We went from having three pages of recommendations to one recommendation in the audit this year.”

The one recommendation was that all construction contracts be sent to the Great Bend City Council for approval. One project was sent out for bids but did not receive approval. Dreiling noted there has been new leadership within the department and did not foresee it being a problem again.