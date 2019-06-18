Allen dismissed from Wichita St. basketball team after arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State has dismissed Teddy Allen after he was arrested last week following a disturbance at a woman’s home.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said Tuesday he and Coach Gregg Marshall wished Allen well but decided his dismissal was best for the basketball program.

Allen was arrested last Thursday after a woman accused him of causing a disturbance at her home, destroying her iPhone and stealing keys before fleeing on foot. He was later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors. He faces a July 29 arraignment.

Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia and sat out last season after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets” for his scoring ability, Allen was expected to start this coming season.

Marshall said in a statement that he was disappointed and regretted that he couldn’t help Allen more.

——–

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a member of the Wichita State men’s basketball team after a Thursday arrest.

Just after 3:30 a.m.Thursday, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 1800 block of North Doreen in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 23-year-old female resident told police Teddy Allen, 21, a member of the Wichita State University Basketball team, came to the home, battered her, took and broke her cell phone and took keys belonging to another 27-year-old female resident.

Police arrested Allen in the 1700 Block of North Gentry in Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department Booking report. He was jailed on requested charges that include theft of property or services, domestic violence and criminal damage to property.

He posted bond and was no longer in custody Thursday morning, according to online Sedgwick County jail records.

Allen was the Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2017, according to the bio from Wichita State. He sat out last season per NCAA rules after he transferred to Wichita State from West Virginia. He appeared in 35 games for the Mountaineers.

The case will be reviewed by the City of Wichita Prosecutors Office, according to Davidson.

-----------

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a member of the Wichita State men’s basketball team after a Thursday arrest.

Teddy Allen, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 1700 Block of North Gentry in Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department Booking report. He was jailed on requested charges that include theft of property or services and criminal damage to property.

He posted bond and was no longer in custody Thursday morning, according to online Sedgwick County jail records.

Allen was the Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2017, according to the bio from Wichita State. He sat out last season per NCAA rules after he transferred to Wichita State from West Virginia. He appeared in 35 games for the Mountaineers.