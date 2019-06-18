Air BnB allowed on 27th Street in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Kelly Stenzel was approved for a Conditional Use Permit for her house at 2206 27th Street for an Air BnB.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the Planning Commission met on May 28 and conducted a public hearing to allow the change in the residential area.

“Notices have been sent out to property owners within 200 feet,” Suelter said. “The Planning Commission recommended the governing body approve the Conditional Use Permit.”

Suelter says Stenzel plans on people staying at the house who have to stay in Great Bend for a length of time. He added there might be a market for the arrangement with work crews staying in town that do not want to stay in a hotel. The house on 27th Street is able to accommodate four visitors.

Air BnB is an online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their homes with people who are looking for accommodations. Establishing an Air BnB is a way to earn income from your property and for travelers it is often cheaper than booking a hotel.