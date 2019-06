ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Austin M. Chart, 20, Salina, was pulling off of Campus Drive turning left onto U.S. 183.

The vehicle pulled out in front of a 2005 Nissan Xterra driven by Nicholas A. Silva, 20, Phenix City, Alabama.

Chart and Silva were transported to Hays Medical Center. Silva was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.