Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Tuesday Weather

by

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.