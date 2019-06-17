Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.