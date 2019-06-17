Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.