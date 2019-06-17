Sunflower looking to purchase second recycling trailer

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When Sunflower Diversified Services parked a recycling trailer at the intersection of 18th & Williams in Great Bend, the nonprofit organization expected to empty the trailer once a week. Sunflower Marketing Director Debbie McCormick says they are currently emptying it three times a week.

“The trailer is bringing in more recycling than many people thought that it would,” McCormick said.

With the success of the 24/7 recycling site, Sunflower is looking into purchasing another trailer to utilize on the north end of Great Bend. Determining the location and even the design are aspects Sunflower has to deal with.

“We caught a guy that was trying to crawl into the aluminum bin,” said McCormick. “We’re trying to figure out if we can make that bin smaller. These are all things we have to consider.”

The City of Great Bend purchased the trailer from Sunflower for $6,000, but Sunflower will handle the maintenance and emptying of the trailer.

Accepted items at the trailer near the Main Street Dillons are: plastic bottles, glass, newspapers and magazines, cardboard, and office paper.