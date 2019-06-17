Reward offered for tips in unsolved Kansas bank robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County announced a campaign Friday to seek tips for unsolved Wichita bank robberies.

In partnership with the Wichita Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 and the FBI is matching that reward for a total of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the five unsolved bank robberies from 2018.

Capitol Federal: Date: February 13, 2018 Time: 9:47 a.m. Address: 4000 E. Harry St. Wichita, KS

Southwest National Bank: Date: December 21, 2018 Time: 11:46 a.m. Address: 3101 S. Seneca Wichita, KS

Bank of America: February 21, 2018 Time: 11:50 a.m. Address: 2151 N. Hillside Wichita, KS

Intrust Bank: Date: March 2, 2018 Time: 2:36 p.m. Address: 3801 N. Rock Wichita, KS

Valley State Bank: Date: June 4, 2018 Time: 11:16 a.m. Address: 5310 S. Broadway St. Wichita, KS

In both the Capitol Federal and Southwest National Bank robberies the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6ft. tall, wearing dark clothing and displayed a handgun. Bank of America:

In both the Bank of America and Intrust robberies the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6ft. tall, wearing a grey jacket and threatening a weapon.

In the Valley State Bank robbery the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6ft. tall, wearing dark clothing, a mask covering his face and displayed a weapon.