Police: Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman’s death and after a standoff that lasted several hours have a suspect in custody.

Just after noon on Sunday, June 16, police received a report of an adult victim suffering from an unknown trauma at a residence in the area of 15th and Tyler in Topeka, according to a release from Gretchen Koenen with Topeka police. Upon arrival, officers located a woman dead at the scene.

Just after 5p.m., a standoff at the home ended peacefully. Police took an adult male person of interest into custody at the scene. Police have not identified the victim or the person of interest.