Police: Missing Kansas girl believed to be in danger

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 2-year-old Anyla James, who is believed to be in danger and is with her biological father Alton James, Jr.

According to a media release from Wichita police, Anyla is described as a black female, 3-feet and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2300 block of north Woodlawn, wearing a pink shirt, white leggings with red hearts and pink shoes.

Police have no information on the the vehicle.

There is no vehicle information to provide. The WPD has issued an attempt to locate for Anyla under case number 19C037820. Based on the information currently available this case does not meet the KBI Amber Alert requirements.

Police ask that anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Anyla or Alton please call 911.