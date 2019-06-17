Police: Kan. woman in critical condition after found in the street

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible hit and run accident and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for EMS at the intersection of Harry and Martinson in Wichita, according to office Paul Cruz. At the scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman in the street with severe injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Cruz.

Investigators have learned that a passerby discovered the woman in the road. It is likely she was struck by a vehicle. A blue Dodge Charger was described by a witness as leaving the scene, according to Cruz. However, it is unknown if the car was actually involved.

On Monday, Cruz said he did not know if detectives had been able to talk to the victim.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact police.