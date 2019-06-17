Monday Sports Headlines

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gary Woodland’s Father’s Day at Pebble Beach included a flushed 3-wood that set up birdie, a wedge clipped off the 17th green, then a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that ended the tournament with a flourish. Those three shots helped him win the U.S. Open by three shots and deny Brooks Koepka his third straight title.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Martín Maldonado celebrated Father’s Day by wearing a blue necktie on his chest protector and had three hits to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 8-6. Maldonado had several names scribbled on the tie, along with “Happy Father’s Day.” Pittsburgh Pirates backstop Elias Diaz wore the same tie in a game against Atlanta, which appeared to be provided by equipment manufacturer All-Star.

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul DeJong tagged the Mets again, hitting a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over New York 4-3. The Cardinals won despite getting outhit 10-3. They took three of four in the series, and DeJong homered in each victory.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Austin Martin homered on Reid Detmers’ first pitch of the game and he went deep again in the seventh to break a tie in Vanderbilt’s 3-1 victory over Louisville on Sunday in the College World Series. Drake Fellows came off a poor outing in the super regionals to pitch seven strong innings and help No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (55-11) set a program record for wins and improve to 4-0 in its CWS openers.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time since 1960 when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain’s No. 44 truck failed a post-race inspection. Chastain led the final 141 laps of the 200-lap race. But series managing director Brad Moran said that the No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR’s height sticks. NASCAR put strict new rules into place at the start of this season to deter cheating.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The New York Yankees’ acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion has been completed. The slugger is coming over from the Seattle Mariners for 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then. Seattle is also picking up about $8.4 million of Encarnacion’s roughly $16.4 million contract he is guaranteed. The 36-year-old Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and activated second baseman Robinson Canó from the IL. Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of New York’s 8-7 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday. He is 5-4 with a 4.55 ERA this season.

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Phillies have recalled left-hander Cole Irvin and activated right-hander Pat Neshek from the injured list before today’s game in Atlanta. Neshek was placed on the injured list on May 25 with a right shoulder strain. Irvin is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four games with Philadelphia this season. Pitchers Edgar García and Ranger Suárez were optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make roster room.

PARIS (AP) _ The U.S. women’s soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup by improving to 2-0. Carli Lloyd scored twice and the Americans followed Tuesday’s 13-0 thrashing of Thailand with a 3-0 shutout of Chile. All three goals came in the first half, and the celebrations were more muted after the team was criticized for celebrating goals even after victory against Thailand was well in hand.

Final Cincinnati 11 Texas 3

Final Boston 8 Baltimore 6, 10 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 6 L-A Angels 5

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 0

Final Toronto 12 Houston 0

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 8 Minnesota 6

Final Seattle 6 Oakland 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Miami 4

Final St. Louis 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 1

Final Washington 15 Arizona 5

Final San Diego 14 Colorado 13

Final Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 3

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Chi Cubs 2