Kansas woman jailed after chase, crash into police vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a chase and crash into a police vehicle.

Just after 2:30a.m. Saturday, police observed a Nissan Versa traveling southbound in the 2200 Block of South Hydraulic in Wichita with only three properly function tires, according to officer Paul Cruz.

One of the tires was on the rims and was shooting sparks which caught the attention an officer.

Police attempted a traffic stop. The driver identified as 36-year-old Veronica Matais, did stop briefly but then sped away. Officer pursued her to the 2200 Block of South Kansas where she drove the vehicle over the curb and through a privacy fence at a residence. She then put the car in reverse and backed the vehicle into the officer’s patrol car, according to Cruz.

After the collision, she drove through the backyard of a residence, jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Officers chased and arrested her.

According to online jail records, Matais remains jailed on a $50,000 bond on requested charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, flee and attempt to elude, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property and driving with a suspended license.

There were no injuries reported.