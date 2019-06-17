Kansas Oak trees are at risk after the arrival of a deadly pathogen

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced earlier this month that the pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death had been found in rhododendron container plants that were part of a shipment from Oklahoma that were distributed to Walmart stores in Kansas and one Home Depot in Pittsburg. Kansas oak forests are located primarily in the eastern third of the state. Health and conservation forester with the Kansas Forest Service, Ryan Amrbrust, says this pathogen threatens oak trees and a variety of plants.

Ryan Amrbrust Audio

If you bought a rhododendron container plant this spring – any time after April – at any Kansas Walmart or the Home Depot in Pittsburg, Armbrust says it needs to be removed from the home landscape immediately.

Ryan Amrbrust Audio

Sudden Oak Death is not new to the United States, but this is the first time that it has been reported in Kansas. The disease has caused damage in susceptible trees for nearly 15 years, especially in California, Washington and Oregon.