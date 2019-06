SEWARD COUNTY — A Kansas crop-duster was able to land a plane safely after an accident just before noon Monday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 fixed wing single engine crop duster piloted by Craig L. Stratton, 61, Meade, was north bound near P Road and 4 Road crop-dusting a field.

The right wing of the aircraft struck a windmill tower. The Aircraft impacted the ground and slid to a stop facing south.

Stratton was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.