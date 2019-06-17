Kan. felon held on $100K bond for alleged robbery, burglary

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after noon Saturday, police filed a report for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the 300 block of N Park Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 62-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were the victims, according to the report.

Police arrested Frederick Swinson, 31, of Junction City, on requested charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Swinson remains in custody on a bond of $100,000.00. He has a previous drug conviction in Riley County.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.