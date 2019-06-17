Kan. deputies find stolen pickup with motor running, make arrest

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a stolen pickup.

Just after 1p.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old Salina man reported his black 2010 Ford F150 stolen from the parking lot at Lowe’s, 3035 S. Ninth, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester

Shortly before 2 p.m Sunday, Salina Police were contacted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office because the pickup had been located in Herington. Deputies found the vehicle with the doors open and the motor still running.

Deputies arrested Marty Rickey, 43, of Hollister, Mo., on requested charges of possession of stolen property and interference with a law enforcement officer.