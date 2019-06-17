Great Bend votes to terminate contract with Chamber of Commerce

Less than two minutes were spent Monday night going over the decision to terminate the contract the City of Great Bend has with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce for economic development.

After a brief explanation for the decision from Mayor Joe Andrasek, the City Council voted 6-0 to eliminate the contract that keeps the Chamber in charge of the economic development for Great Bend.

“The committee understands that change can be difficult; however, is not promoting change simply for the sake of change,” said Andrasek.

Andrasek then asked for the already-appointed Economic Development Committee of himself and councilmembers Cory Urban, Jolene Biggs, and Dana Dawson to meet with a four-person committee appointed by Chamber Board of Directors Chair AJ Chrest to discuss the future of economic development. The committees are to exclude City Administrator Kendal Francis and Chamber CEO Jan Peters.

Andrasek mentioned the committee believed the current approach to economic development is flawed and needs to be reinvented.

“The committee is recommending that the city move in a new direction,” said Andrasek. “Regardless of the changes made, it would first be required that the contract with the Chamber of Commerce be voided.”

The current contract of $150,000 with the Chamber ends December 31, 2019. The city has recommended hiring a full-time staff position to coordinate economic development activities.

In a press release sent out last week, the city recommended the Chamber request funding as an agency for the fiscal year 2020 to carry out the Chamber’s support of local business and industry.

The Economic Development Committee met five times since May 6 to discuss possible changes. Their recommendation prior to the June 3rd City Council meeting was finalized without consulting the Chamber. The matter was tabled until the Chamber Executive Committee had a chance to meet with the Economic Development Committee on June 6. The Chamber’s goal was to keep economic development under the Chamber’s watch.

“The committee recognizes the long-term significance of the decision and are committed to thoroughly and thoughtfully exploring all options for the creation of the economic development advisory council,” Andrasek added.