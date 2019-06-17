Great Bend Legion Scoreboard

Great Bend Chiefs @ Topeka Legion Tournament

Saturday

Great Bend 12 Kansas Senators 6

Great Bend 3 Ottawa 2

Sunday

Great Bend 8 Hays Eagles 0

Great Bend 6 Rossville 5

Chiefs win the tournament with a record of 4-0 and improve to 15-5 on the season. Great Bend next plays Wednesday night in Hays against the Eagles in a double header that begins at 6:00 p.m.

Great Bend Braves Classic

Great Bend 9 Hoisington 5

Great Bend 11 Hutchinson 3

Great Bend 5 Hays Eagles 2

** Braves go 3-0 to win the tournament. Great Bend is now 8-8 on the season.