Great Bend Legion Scoreboard

Great Bend Chiefs @ Topeka Legion Tournament
Saturday
Great Bend 12 Kansas Senators 6
Great Bend 3 Ottawa 2
Sunday
Great Bend 8 Hays Eagles 0
Great Bend 6 Rossville 5
Chiefs win the tournament with a record of 4-0 and improve to 15-5 on the season. Great Bend next plays Wednesday night in Hays against the Eagles in a double header that begins at 6:00 p.m.
Great Bend Braves Classic
Great Bend 9 Hoisington 5
Great Bend 11 Hutchinson 3
Great Bend 5 Hays Eagles 2
** Braves go 3-0 to win the tournament. Great Bend is now 8-8 on the season.