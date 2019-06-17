Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Gail Ellen Keller, age 60, passed away June 14, 2019, at her home. Gail was born July 18, 1958 in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of George M. and Carolyn Mae (Crouch) Huber.

Gail, a resident of Great Bend since 2001, coming from Kansas City, Mo., devoted her life to caring for others, being employed by Cherry Village as a CNA and CMA, and later working privately as an in home care giver. She held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her two cats.

Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Mae Huber; and two brothers, Thomas C. Keller and wife Diane of Liberty, Mo., and James K. Keller and companion Robin F. Murphy of Liberty, Mo. She was preceded in death by her father, George M. Huber.

Services are pending with Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, Kan.

