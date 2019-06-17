Bat Cats use big 8th inning to take down Diamond Dawgs

The Great Bend Bat Cats broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth inning by scoring 6 runs and went on to post a 12-6 victory over the Cheney Diamond Dawgs Sunday at Al Burns Field.

Chandler Bloomer and Collin Meinert each knocked in three runs while Hunter Romero knocked in two as Great Bend handed first place Cheney just their second loss of the season.

The Diamond Dawgs had taken a 6-2 lead with five runs in the fifth before Great Bend tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh to tie the game at six which led to the eighth inning explosion that won the game.

Great Bend is now 6-4 in Sunflower League action while the Diamond Dawgs still lead the SCL West Division with a record of 9-2.

Saturday’s game between the two teams in Cheney was postponed after high winds damaged part of the outfield fence at Cheney’s ballpark.

The Bat Cats return to action Tuesday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita when they face off against the Newton Rebels. You can hear the game starting at 6:45 p.m. on Hits 106.9.