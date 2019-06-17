Dateline – Salina

Basil Jantz, 91, passed away June 14, 2019 at Salina Regional Health Center, in Salina, Kansas. She was born November 13, 1927, in Poynor, Missouri to H.C. (Cordrey) and Maudie (Anglin) Spires.

A Salina resident since 2000 coming from Hoisington, Basil was a member of the Hoisington Bible Church and resided at McCall Manor, Salina.

Survivors include: sons: Lloyd Pinon (JoLana) Topeka, KS, Steve Griffin (Kayla) Salina, KS; daughters: Becky Townsley (Gary) of Minneapolis, MN, Jo Plinsky (Don) of Wichita, KS, Bonny Wohlcke (Chip) of Arvada, CO, Belva Prins (Dave) of Waseca, MN; siblings, Shirley Juby, Clayton Spires, and William “Bill” Spires; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Basil was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd E. Pinon, Jess Griffin and Vernon Jantz. Also preceded in death by her siblings Brice Spires, Nadine Beeman, Melba Maggard, Berniece Whitaker, Twilla Brack, and LaVerne Spires.

Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Celebration of Basil’s life services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Hoisington Bible Church, with Pastor Gary Clark officiating. Interment will follow at the Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Hoisington Bible Church or the McCall Manor of Salina, Ks, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.