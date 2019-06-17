Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/14 – 6/16)

6/14

BOOKED: Tommy Shepherd of Wichita for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Wagner of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Earl Davis of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $537.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $372.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Oscar Salcido of Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Royce Varela on Ford County warrant for failure to appear with cash only bond of $1,452.71.

RELEASED: Joseph McNett on BTDC and GBMC cases, returned to EDC.

RELEASED: Tiffany Wedgworth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation and BTDC warrant for probation violation after serving sentence.

RELEASED: James Hazlett of Great Bend on BTDC case after posting a $10,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

6/15

BOOKED: Susan Beth Bryant on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI and driving on the sidewalk with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Isabel Leal on BTDC case for identity theft, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashlee Swink on BTDC case for identity theft, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a BTDC case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 hours.

RELEASED: Royce Varela on Ford County District Court on warrant after posting $1,452.71 bond.

RELEASED: Susan B. Bryant on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Bruce Felder on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Thomas Nairn of Great Bend posted a $5,000 cash bond on BTDC case for criminal threat and domestic battery.

RELEASED: David Ray Johnson posted a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding on BCDC case for 2 counts of battery DV.

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on a GBMC case for battery DV, criminal damage after posting a $1,000 surety bond with Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

6/16

BOOKED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend for battery DV case with a $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alfredo Olvera-Cruz of Larned on a Barton County District Court case for driving while under the influence and no driver’s license, bond was set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Deveva Steinert of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joseph Baker of Missouri on BTDC case for attempted burglary, criminal damage, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV case after posting $1,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Alfredo Olvera-Cruz of Larned on a BCDC case for driving while under the influence and no driver’s license, posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ryan Wagner of Hoisington on BCDC case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Oscar Salcido of Barton County District Court case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Joseph Baker of Missouri on BTDC case for attempted burglary, criminal damage, posted $20,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.