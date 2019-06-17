Barton County Commissioners go with higher local bid for project

Barton County Commissioner’s Monday approved the bid from local firm L&M Contractors for the contract to construct two reinforced concrete box culverts on the Barton/Pawnee County line just west of Pawnee Rock. The county received bids from four different companies for the work that will replace the low water crossings that have had water two to three feet deep flowing over them in the past. Two of the bids were very close. Meese Construction out of Wichita submitted the low bid of just over $126,000, while L&M Contractors of Great Bend came in with a bid at just over $128,000. Here’s Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman.

Barry McManaman Audio

Which wasn’t enough of a difference for Commissioners including Jennifer Schartz to keep from awarding the contract to L&M.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Kirkham Michael, who provided the design services for the project, has estimated the construction costs to be near $148,000, well above the two bids submitted by Meese Construction and L&M.

The $128,000 construction price tag will be split evenly between Barton and Pawnee Counties.