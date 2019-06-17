2 of 5 hurt in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion still hospitalized

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two of five people from Kansas City remain hospitalized after their boat exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The 25-foot Chris Craft boat exploded and caught on fire Saturday afternoon at the Millstone Marina & RV resort.

A preliminary report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the explosion apparently was caused by a build-up of gasoline vapors and a mechanical failure.

Ryan Baber, a family member, said the accident happened shortly after the boat was refueled.

A spokeswoman at University Hospital in Columbia says Baber’s sister, Cynthia Sterling, and her partner, Carl Harris, were both in fair condition Monday.

The couple’s 6-year daughter suffered burns. Barber said he and his father, Robert Baber, suffered minor burns and he has a sprained foot.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Five people were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Chris Craft had just been filled with fuel at the Millstone Marina dock.

The driver Robert C. Baber, 71, Kansas City, started the engine creating an explosion due to lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure. The explosion ejected passenger Patrick Baber, 39, Kansas City from the boat.

Life Flight transported passenger Carl Harris, 42, Kansas City, to University Hospital.

Camden County Ambulance transported Robert and Patrick Baber to Lake Regional Hospital.

Lake West Ambulance transported Kathryn G. Harris, 6, and Cynthina O. Sterling, 48, both of Kansas City to Lake Regional Hospital. The child was the only occupant wearing a life jacket, according to the MSHP.