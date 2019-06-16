Vote expected on Great Bend’s economic development changes

The recommendation for the City of Great Bend to terminate the contract with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce to handle the economic development services after December 31, 2019 is scheduled to be voted on at the Great Bend City Council meeting Monday, June 17. Chamber Board of Directors Chair AJ Chrest urged the council at the June 3rd meeting to table the vote to give the Chamber Executive Committee a chance to discuss the recommendation.

The Mayor-appointed economic development committee and the Chamber’s committee met and Chamber Past Chair Taylor Calcara says their two proposals are not too different.

“We essentially proposed the same thing with an advisory council and an executive committee that would have direct oversight,” said Calcara. “The real difference is their recommendation would put that executive director in-house as a city employee.”

Both parties are supportive of some format of an economic development advisory council and oversight from a committee. The city-appointed committee believes hiring a full-time staff position to coordinate the economic development is best, but the Chamber believes keeping the economic development staff within the Chamber best serves Great Bend.

“Everybody in that meeting was committed to doing what was best for Great Bend,” Calcara said.

Chrest says there are already relationships with potential businesses or individuals that are in progress.

“The change could vastly slow down the headway we’ve made over the years,” Chrest said. “Economic development is not a quick moving thing.”

Chrest says the Chamber Executive Committee was told there was an unhappiness with the progress in economic development over the past 12 years, and that putting together incentive packages and having knowledge of what’s available to help recruit developers is part of the new economic plan. Chrest agreed that these incentive packages should be available, but they should have been available the past 12 years.

“When developers are looking to communicate with somebody, I think they need to feel there is somebody outside of the city government that they can turn to,” Chrest added.

The majority of Chamber CEO Jan Peters’ salary comes from the $150,000 economic development contract with the City of Great Bend. A portion of the receptionist’s salary also comes from the contract.

“Obviously, the staff changes. I think that is a given.”

The Monday, June 17th city council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. inside City Hall, 1209 Williams.

“No matter what, I believe the Chamber will continue to function,” said Chrest. “The economic development dollars are economic development dollars. The dollars to run the Chamber are still there.”