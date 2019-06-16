Sunday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Second baseman Jeff McNeil made a game-saving throw from right field to home plate for the final out, and the New York Mets held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7 after starter Noah Syndergaard exited with a strained right hamstring. Pete Alonso smashed a mammoth three-run homer for the Mets in a five-run first inning against Michael Wacha. J.D. Davis homered and had four hits.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — C.J. Cron drove in the go-ahead run for Minnesota with a sixth-inning double and made Jake Odorizzi the second 10-game winner in the majors this season in a 5-4 comeback victory by the Twins over the Kansas City Royals. Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield homered to help the Royals build a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Twins surged back with homers by Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez to send a sellout crowd home happy after Joe Mauer’s number was retired in a pregame ceremony.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon State catcher and top overall draft pick Adley Rutschman is winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball player of the year by vote of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. UCLA reliever Holden Powell was named Stopper of the Year and Michigan’s Erik Bakich was named coach of the year. Rutschman was selected No. 1 by the Baltimore Orioles.

National Headlines

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open. Woodland narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to finish the third round at Pebble Beach with a score of 2-under 69 to get to 11 under for the tournament. Justin Rose made his birdie putt at 18 to get to 3 under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade the six-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices. The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James and gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more. New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday’s draft and will have the Lakers’ fourth overall choice.

CHICAGO (AP) _ A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Yankees are nearing a deal to get slugger Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The 36-year-old Encarnación began the day leading the AL with 21 home runs in his first season with Seattle. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

PEARL, Miss. (AP) _ Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs and 11 hits over seven innings for Double-A Mississippi, his second start since signing with Atlanta. Keuchel said he felt good physically and would have a discussion with the Braves front office to see if his next outing would be in the majors or with another minor-league affiliate.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan has opened its first College World Series appearance in 35 years by downing Texas Tech, 5-3. Jimmy Kerr laced his first triple in two years to drive in a pair and give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead in the third inning. In Saturday’s other College World Series game, Drew Parrish limited Arkansas to five hits in eight innings and J.C. Flowers scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give Florida State a 1-0 victory.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 4 Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 7 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 7 Toronto 2

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 2

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Chi White Sox 4

Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4

Final Oakland 11 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 7

Final Arizona 10 Washington 3

Final Miami 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final N-Y Mets 8 St. Louis 7

Final Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5

Final Colorado 14 San Diego 8

Final Chi Cubs 2 L-A Dodgers 1