Pawnee Valley Campus to hold career event June 18

BUSINESS NEWS

Press release from the University of Kansas Health System…

Larned, Kansas – Pawnee Valley Campus, part of The University of Kansas Health System, will be part of a system career event on Tuesday, June 18. The come and go event will be held from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the St. Joseph Room at Pawnee Valley Campus, 923 Carroll Ave, Larned.

Simultaneous events will be held at the MOB Conference, 3717 6th Sreet, Great Bend and the Hadley Rooms at HaysMed, 2220 Canterbury, Entrance C, Hays.

At all locations, representatives from nursing, support services, and clerical areas will be available to speak to job seekers and assist with the application process the day of the event.

We are excited to offer this opportunity in the community for those in the job market and invite all to attend. We hope to see you there!