Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.