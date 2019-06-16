Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.