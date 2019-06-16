Mileage reimbursement plan still the route to take for Great Bend schools

The Great Bend school district does not receive any state aid for busing students to and from home if the child lives within 2.5 miles of the school building. There is financial relief if a child lives beyond 2.5 miles from their school, but running bus routes beyond that distance is not cost effect for USD 428.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says reimbursing parents or guardians that have to drive their children to school because they live outside of the 2.5-mile radius makes more financial sense for the district.

“Just a bus alone, is $85,000 to $88,000, and we’d need quite a few of those,” Thexton said. “Currently we’re having enough difficulty finding bus drivers for activities, let alone if we did bus routes.”

USD 428 shelled out $80,584.35 in mileage reimbursement during the 2018-2019 school year. There were 121 families that qualified for the program that consisted of 201 students. The district paid 34 cents per mile.