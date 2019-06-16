Kansas man hospitalized after hit running across highway

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Wade A. Phillips, 46, Lewis, was eastbound in the right lane of U.S. 50 just east of Whiteside Road.

The Toyota struck a pedestrian identified as Christopher Marshall, 25, Hutchinson, who ran across the highway.

EMS transported Marshall to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Phillips was properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured, according to the KHP.