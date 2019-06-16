Kan. man must pay 15 victims restitution as part of child porn sentence

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act Fund and $3,000 to each of 15 victims who requested restitution.

Joel Haines, 61, Paola, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. At sentencing, the prosecutor said investigators found 1,433 digital child pornography images on Haines’ computer. The images included children under the age of two being sexually abused as well as images of girls ages 6 to 12.