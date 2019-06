Great Bend Chiefs @ Topeka Legion Tournament

Great Bend 12 Kansas Senators 6

Great Bend 3 Ottawa 2

** Chiefs are 13-5 and will play in semi-finals Sunday

Great Bend Braves Classic

Great Bend 9 Hoisington 5

Great Bend 11 Hutchinson 3

Great Bend 5 Hays Eagles 2

** Braves go 3-0 to win the tournament. Great Bend is now 8-8 on the season.