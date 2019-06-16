Drug task force locates Kansas meth lab, makes arrest

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after finding a meth lab in Geary County.

Early Saturday morning the Junction City – Geary County Drug Operations Group conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of North Washington Street for a methamphetamine manufacturing investigation. A clandestine methamphetamine lab was located and processed, according to a media release.

Authorities reported that Avery Louis Pierson, 35, Junction City, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony interference with law enforcement.

The search warrant was served with the assistance of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s office, Grandview Plaza Police Department the Riley County Police Department Emergency Response Unit, Hazardous Material Response Team and the Junction City Fire Department.

The Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Department and the Grandview Plaza Police Department.